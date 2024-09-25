Las Vegas Coin Company | 9/25/24

Las Vegas Coin Company took over “Las Vegas Morning Blend” for the day!

Their team joined us to showcase the store’s wide array of services.

In the "Sell Us Your Jewelry" segment, owner John Jankowski discussed the benefits of selling jewelry to their shop and showcased unique pieces.

Another segment, led by gemologist Lyndy LaRue, explored rare jewelry finds, focusing on diamonds and high-quality jewelry for both men and women.

Collectibles expert Scott DeLorge highlighted how Las Vegas Coin Company offered top-notch service for both graded and ungraded collectibles, ensuring customers got the best value.

In “Most Memorable Buys,” staff members shared intriguing stories of their most remarkable purchases.

Jankowski also discussed the booming precious metals market and explained why gold and silver were still strong investments.

Lastly, he turned the tables on our hosts and asked them a few questions.

