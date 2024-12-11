Las Vegas Coin Company | 12/11/24

This holiday season, skip the typical gift store and visit Las Vegas Coin Company for a truly unique selection of gifts.

Owner John Jankowski and Collectibles Buyer Scott DeLorge are back to share their top finds, ranging from rare coins to distinctive jewelry and collectibles.

These items, each with their own history and story, offer a personal touch that you won’t find at your local big-box retailer.

Las Vegas Coin Company prides itself on offering gifts that go beyond the ordinary.

Whether you’re looking for something historic, collectible, or just beautifully crafted, John and Scott’s curated picks are sure to impress.

Make this holiday season memorable by giving a gift that has a story and is as unique as the person you’re giving it to.



This segment is paid for by Las Vegas Coin Company