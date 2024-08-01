Las Vegas-Clark County Library District | 8/1/24

The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District has an exciting lineup of FREE events featuring arts and crafts, music, giveaways including free backpacks and school supplies.

slime

There's also the chance to slime your favorite librarians at five participating locations.

Visit the Library District’s 2024 Back to School Slime Week Event Calendar to see a full list of events, including Slime Time at each branch.

Giveaways are for kids ages 5-18, plus their families and caregivers.

Upcoming Slime Week Events:

Wednesday, August 7, 3 p.m. at Rainbow Library (3150 N. Buffalo Dr.)

Friday, August 9, 10:30 a.m. at Centennial Hills Library (6711 N. Buffalo Dr.)

Monday, August 12, 3 p.m. atWhitney Library (5175 E. Tropicana Ave.)

For more information, click here.