Las Vegas - Clark County Library District | 2/12/24

Immerse yourself in Black History Month with the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District's diverse lineup of events and programs.

From dance performances to art exhibits, there's something for everyone, spanning across 25 unique branches throughout the city. Las Vegas honored Executive Director Kelvin Watson with the African American Trailblazer Service Award for Community Activism and Politics. This prestigious award acknowledges Watson's tireless efforts in advocating, organizing, and engaging citizens, enriching the community's quality of life.

