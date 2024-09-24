Las Vegas Chapter of the National Bar Association | 9/24/24

The Las Vegas Chapter of the National Bar Association (LVNBA) will hold its 2024 Scholarship & Awards Gala on November 2, 2024, at the Aria Resort & Casino.

This annual event celebrates the achievements of Black lawyers, judges, and legal professionals while awarding scholarships to underrepresented law students and pre-law students.

Caleb Green, LVNBA President, and Monique Jammer, LVNBA Gala Chair, joined us to discuss why this event is important and what you can expect.

Founded in 1981, the LVNBA has grown from a small group of Black attorneys in Nevada to over 300 members. The organization is committed to educating the community and diversifying the legal field in Southern Nevada.

The Gala is the LVNBA’s flagship event, recognizing influential leaders in law and business who have made an impact. This year’s honorees will be celebrated for their contributions to the community and the legal profession.

For those interested in attending, supporting, or getting involved with the Gala, visit the LVNBA website for more details. The event is a perfect opportunity to support the next generation of legal professionals while enjoying an elegant evening.

