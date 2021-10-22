Las Vegas Book Festival | 10/22/21

The 20th Annual Las Vegas Book Festival is taking place Saturday, Oct. 23 from 9 AM to 6 PM. Author Fran Lebowitz is one of the main headliners! It's the largest literary event in Nevada, and will be held at the Historic Fifth Street School.
20th Annual Las Vegas Book Festival
