Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Las Vegas Ballpark| 6/11/25

Las Vegas Ballpark’s Regional Executive Chef Gary DeLucia and Director Brad Kleiss reveal new fan-favorite dishes and refreshing beverages for the 2025 season. From tasty meals to $2 beer nights, the ballpark has something for everyone!
Taste the Excitement: New Food & Drinks at Las Vegas Ballpark 2025
Posted

The 2025 season at Las Vegas Ballpark is heating up—especially on the menu! Chef Gary DeLucia showcased several new dishes that are sure to delight hungry fans, from creative takes on classic ballpark fare to fresh flavors that everyone can enjoy.

Brad Kleiss shared that fan favorites remain, with affordable price points and a kids menu still available, making it a perfect outing for the whole family. Plus, new cocktails and beverage options add to the festive atmosphere, alongside the much-loved $2 beer nights that keep fans coming back.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo