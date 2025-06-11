Las Vegas Ballpark| 6/11/25

The 2025 season at Las Vegas Ballpark is heating up—especially on the menu! Chef Gary DeLucia showcased several new dishes that are sure to delight hungry fans, from creative takes on classic ballpark fare to fresh flavors that everyone can enjoy.

Brad Kleiss shared that fan favorites remain, with affordable price points and a kids menu still available, making it a perfect outing for the whole family. Plus, new cocktails and beverage options add to the festive atmosphere, alongside the much-loved $2 beer nights that keep fans coming back.