The excitement is in the air as the Las Vegas Aviators, the Pacific Coast League's Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, gear up for their highly anticipated home opener against the Reno Aces, the Triple-A affiliate of the 2023 National League Champions Arizona Diamondbacks.

Led by President & COO Don Logan, the Aviators are ready to take the field on Friday, March 29th at 7:05 p.m. at the state-of-the-art Las Vegas Ballpark.