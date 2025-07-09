Las Vegas Aces | 7/9/25

The Las Vegas Aces are scoring big with fans and the community. Chief Strategy Officer Blair Hardiek, Chief Business Development Officer Jennifer Azzi, and Sydnei Caldwell give us an inside look at the franchise’s first-ever Fantasy Camp—an unforgettable experience that brings adult fans onto the court as if they were WNBA pros.

But the team’s impact doesn’t stop there. The Las Vegas Aces Academy continues to grow, offering basketball education, mentorship, and empowerment for kids of all ages. With heart, hustle, and a whole lot of game, the Aces are redefining what it means to lead—both in the WNBA and the Vegas community.

