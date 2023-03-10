Watch Now
Lake Las Vegas | 3/10/23

Lake Las Vegas is preparing to host its annual Shamrock Open Pickleball tournament from March 15-18.
Lake Las Vegas is preparing to host its annual Shamrock Open Pickleball tournament. This community favorite event will consist of four days of pickleball, from March 15-18. Players of all skill levels are invited to play in the tournament, hosted on the pickleball courts at the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club.

