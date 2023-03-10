Lake Las Vegas | 3/10/23

Lake Las Vegas is preparing to host its annual Shamrock Open Pickleball tournament. This community favorite event will consist of four days of pickleball, from March 15-18. Players of all skill levels are invited to play in the tournament, hosted on the pickleball courts at the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club.
Posted at 10:28 AM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 13:28:16-05
