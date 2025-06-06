Labeled And Love 6/6/25

Labeled and Loved, a nonprofit recently featured on The Kelly Clarkson Show, is making a powerful impact in the special needs community. With support for over 144 diagnoses across 37 states, the organization empowers mothers of children with disabilities to move from burnout to belonging.

Co-founder Julie Hornok joined us to highlight the growing need for caregiver support and how their programs—like one-night Moms Mingles, monthly Sisterhood Circles, and weekend retreats—provide connection and rejuvenation. Las Vegas moms are invited to a FREE Moms Mingle on Sunday, June 8, 2025.

Learn more and RSVP at www.labeledandloved.org.