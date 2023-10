La Mona Rosa, Fremont East’s Mexico City-inspired hideaway is inviting you to join their team in celebrating National Taco Day today!

Sonia Stelea, Corner Bar's Director of Restaurant Operations, joined us to share how you can celebrate National Taco Day at La Mona Rosa.

Guests can order 10 tacos for $39. The special menu also includes a build-your-own margarita board, where guests can partake in bottomless build-your-own margaritas for $40 a person.