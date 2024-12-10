La Fontaine | 12/10/24

Celebrate the magic of the holiday season with a special Santa Brunch at La Fontaine every Saturday in December from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Guests can enjoy a delightful three-course prix fixe brunch, featuring both sweet and savory dishes, all while partaking in fun holiday activities.

From cookie decorating to writing letters to Santa, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The fun doesn’t stop there, as Santa himself will be making a special appearance for festive photos and cheerful moments.

Executive Chef Laetitia Rouabah and General Manager Jared Kadzikowski invite you to create lasting memories with loved ones this holiday season.

Don’t miss out on this unforgettable celebration at La Fontaine!

For more information visit, fontainebleaulasvegas.com.