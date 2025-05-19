Kwikset| 5/19/25

With over 3 million followers and a viral first-aid kit video under her belt, Cathy Pedrayes—aka the Internet’s “Mom Friend”—knows a thing or two about staying prepared. This spring, she’s bringing that same energy to your DIY projects.

From rechecking your flashlight batteries to rekeying locks, Cathy’s got simple tips that keep your home safer while you refresh it. She’s all about being two steps ahead—and helping you do the same.

Whether you’re planning a major renovation or just updating on a budget, Cathy will inspire you to think beyond aesthetics. Because when it comes to spring cleaning, safety is the ultimate glow-up.

This segment was paid for by Kwikset