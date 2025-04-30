Watch Now
Korey Wells | 4/30/25

Food Network champion Korey Wells shares her exclusive Mother’s Day desserts and expert tips for crafting sweet memories.
Mother’s Day is the perfect excuse to indulge — and Korey Wells ofWhiskful Thinking Cakes is bringing the flavor! Known for her wins on The Big Bake and Baketopia, Korey joined us in-studio with a mouthwatering lineup of gourmet goodies. From Pistachio Nutella Croissants and Whiskaroo Cookies to Dubai Chocolate Ring-Dings, these treats are as stunning as they are delicious.

Korey also showcased her curated “Sweet-Care” Packages, packed with love (and butter), plus she’s offering custom cakes for that perfect, personalized touch. Whether you're gifting Mom or just treating yourself, these decadent desserts are guaranteed to make Mother’s Day unforgettable.

