Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Koffee Mobile | 11/28/24

Got old tech? Koffee Mobile, led by founder Mark Days, offers cash for your unused electronics. Find out how you can turn your old devices into cash today! #PaidForContent
Posted

In today’s tech-driven world, many of us have old electronics gathering dust.

Koffee Mobile, founded by Mark Days, is making it easier than ever to trade in your old devices for cash.

Whether it's phones, laptops, or tablets, they’re offering a simple, hassle-free way to declutter and make some money.

Mark Days joined us to share how Koffee Mobile is helping people get value from their unused gadgets.

By offering cash for old tech, Koffee Mobile is not only promoting sustainability but also helping people earn from items they no longer need. It’s a win-win for your wallet and the planet!

This segment is paid for by Koffee Mobile

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo