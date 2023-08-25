Knight Real Estate Group eXp Realty | 8/25/23

At Knight Real Estate Group, they're proud to not only help people find homes but also pets!

That's why Anthony Knight, owner of Knight Real Estate Group and Founder of Foster Friday Foundation, and Diana Shamirza, co-founder of the Foster Friday Foundation, joined us to discuss the mission of the Foster Friday Foundation and their upcoming fundraiser to help continue the organization's mission to support abused, abandoned animals and neglected animals.

The annual fundraiser is happening on Saturday, September 16.

