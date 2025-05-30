Knight Hawks | 5/30/25

The Vegas Knight Hawks are kicking off family-friendly fun with two big home game promotions! On Friday, May 31, it’s Kids Day—and the first 1,500 kids aged 10 and under will score a Knight Hawks replica youth football jersey.

Then on Friday, June 14, fans can celebrate Father’s Day early at the arena. The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a Knight Hawks hat. Chief Business Officer Gabe Mirabelli and Darius Williams were on hand to talk about the team’s recent performance and what fans can expect at these exciting themed nights.

