Kizuna Japanese Festival | 4/02/2025

The Kizuna Japanese Society invites the community to celebrate spring at the 8th Annual Kizuna Japanese Spring Festival, HARU MATSURI! Taking place on April 5, from 10 AM to 5 PM at Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza in Lorenzi Park, this vibrant event brings Japanese arts, culture, and cuisine to Las Vegas.

Attendees can enjoy a variety of performances, including taiko drumming, koto music, and an award-winning baton twirling showcase. Experience traditional Japanese activities like tea ceremonies, calligraphy, kimono dressing, and sake tasting. Shop from unique vendors offering anime merchandise, bonsai, and kimonos, and savor delicious bites from top local Japanese restaurants.

Special guest Aijiro Tanaka will debut a unique pole dance routine set to Pokémon songs. Don’t miss this immersive cultural experience, co-sponsored by the City of Las Vegas and supported by the Nevada Arts Council.