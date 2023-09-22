Kiya Tomlin | 9/22/23

Fashion designer Kiya Tomlin knows a thing or two about game days after being married to Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin for 25+ years.

She also knows a thing or two about style, as the creator and head designer of a successful fashion line that is designed and produced in the US.

Now Kiya has helped the NFL with its take on sustainable, fashion-forward gameday options.

Kiya Tomlin X NFL means that you can now cheer the Raiders on in a stylish and unique way. With pieces that will seamlessly integrate into your wardrobe long after you leave the stadium.

Kiya Tomlin, owner and designer of Kiya Tomlin, joined us to share everything you need to know about her newly expanded NFL licensed collection, Kiya Tomlin X NFL.