King Week Las Vegas | 1/16/25

The 43rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will illuminate the heart of Downtown Las Vegas on Monday, January 20, 2025.

This year’s theme, "Living the Dream: Honoring the Past. Embracing Our Future," honors Dr. King’s enduring impact and calls for a united commitment to service.

Organized by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee Las Vegas, the parade will feature vibrant floats, local talent, and meaningful tributes.

King Week Las Vegas kicks off on January 13, 2025, with a series of inspiring events celebrating Dr. King’s legacy.

Co-chairs Shaundell Newsome and Wendell P. Williams invite everyone to participate in activities designed to uplift the community and honor the dream.

From service projects to celebratory events, there’s no better way to Remember, Celebrate, and Act this King Week.