Visionary engineer Louis Bonito founded Kiloolybrands Inc. in November 2023 with a mission to simplify our lives through smart technology. With over 20 years of tech industry experience, he launched Remembery, a revolutionary app that helps users track and recover their most commonly misplaced items.

Remembery blends geofencing with real-time schedule integration, letting users pinpoint where they may have left personal items like sunglasses, wallets, or that elusive coffee mug. Just upload a description or photo, and the app takes it from there.

The Social Feed feature even lets users crowdsource lost items through the Remembery community, fostering a helpful network for returning found objects. Whether it’s managing daily routines or battling forgetfulness, Remembery acts as your tech-powered memory assistant.

This segment is sponsored by Kiloolybrands