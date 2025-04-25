Kiloolybrands | 4/25/25

Watch Now
Louis Bonito, CEO of Kiloolybrands Inc., joined us to talk about their breakthrough app Remembery, designed to take the stress out of forgetfulness.
Visionary engineer Louis Bonito founded Kiloolybrands Inc. in November 2023 with a mission to simplify our lives through smart technology. With over 20 years of tech industry experience, he launched Remembery, a revolutionary app that helps users track and recover their most commonly misplaced items.

Remembery blends geofencing with real-time schedule integration, letting users pinpoint where they may have left personal items like sunglasses, wallets, or that elusive coffee mug. Just upload a description or photo, and the app takes it from there.

The Social Feed feature even lets users crowdsource lost items through the Remembery community, fostering a helpful network for returning found objects. Whether it’s managing daily routines or battling forgetfulness, Remembery acts as your tech-powered memory assistant.

