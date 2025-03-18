Kidz Bop | 03/18/25

The "KIDZ BOP 2025" tour is on its way, and the fun is coming to Henderson! We chatted with two of the stars, Matty and Aleah, to get the inside scoop on this highly anticipated tour. With energetic performances and a lineup of the biggest pop songs, this concert is a can't-miss event for families looking to have a blast together. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the Kidz Bop experience, get ready for an unforgettable show that will have everyone singing and dancing along. Don’t miss your chance to see these talented kids bring the party to town!