Kenan Thompson | 4/25/24

Comedian Kenan Thompson is hosting a three-day comedy extravaganza, promising to deliver a dazzling lineup of rising stars expertly selected by him and his team. #PaidForContent "Las Vegas Morning Blend" is hosted by Elliott Bambrough and Jessica Rosado and airs weekdays at 9 a.m. on KTNV Channel 13.
Posted at 12:31 PM, Apr 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25 15:31:56-04

What can you expect from "Kenan Presents The Pop-Up Comedy Fest" at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club inside the LINQ Promenade on the Las Vegas Strip?

From uproarious short sets to interactive audience participation, the comedy showcases on Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27 will not only feature hilarious superstars of tomorrow but also familiar faces from social media, film, TV and more.

On Sunday, April 28, attendees can look forward to a clean comedy show guaranteeing a hilarious and uplifting experience without any vulgar content.

The grand finale comedy showcase of the weekend will also include Thompson himself and the “best of the fest” performing alongside other notable celebrity guests.

