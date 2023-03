KCEP Power 88.1 celebrates Women's History Month with an all-women morning show called "The Wake-Squad." The team consists of on-air personalities "Ambezzy" and Nicole Katriss and Live Mix DJ NotABoiDJ. These young women are making history as being the only all-female radio morning show, that we know of, in the State of Nevada, and maybe possibly on the west coast and other states.

