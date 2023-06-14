KCEP-FM Power 88.1 and F.A.I.T.H. Behavioral Services | 6/14/23

If you're looking for the perfect event to help you celebrate the Juneteenth Holiday, look no further!

F.A.I.T.H. Wellness Services Inc. presents the F.A.I.T.H. Freedom Festival - A Juneteenth Celebration on Monday, June 19 at Craig Ranch Regional Park from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Craig Knight, general manager of KCEP-FM 88, joined us along with Brenda Chaney of F.A.I.T.H. Wellness Services Inc., and Maxine Jones, founding member of EnVogue, to discuss what you can expect from the Freedom Festival.

The event will have something for the whole family including: vendors, a Kids Zone, African drummers and dancers, praise singers and dancers, spoken word, Power 88 Radio DJ’s, local performers, live entertainment and a fire works show.

The featured performer is Maxine Jones, founding member of EnVogue, who will also be performing her tribute show, “Love Letter to Tina Turner" in her honor. Festival will end with a Fireworks Show.

