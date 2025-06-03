KB Homes| Limor Media | 6/3/25

Buying a home can be thrilling — and stressful. To help ease the process, KB Home’s Chemise McCain is sharing insider knowledge to help today’s buyers feel more confident. From financial prep to smart shopping, her tips aim to empower families on their journey to homeownership.

As one of the nation’s top homebuilders, KB Home is also hosting Homebuying 101 events throughout the month. It’s all part of their commitment to helping buyers understand their options and make informed decisions. Learn more about how KB Home [kbhome.com] is supporting homebuyers during National Homeownership Month and find a Homebuying 101 event near you.

This segment is paid for by Limor Media