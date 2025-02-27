Katy Perry | 2/27/25

Elliott and Jessica have the chance to chat with international superstar Katy Perry, diving into the exciting details of her upcoming The Lifetimes Tour and her latest album, 143. She shares insights into her Las Vegas connections, the joys of being a mom, and the inspiration behind her music.

In addition to her music, Katy discusses her philanthropic efforts and her foundation, the Firework Foundation, which aims to empower and uplift underprivileged youth. Get a behind-the-scenes look at the multifaceted superstar’s life and work!

For more tour information and tickets, visit: katyperry.com.