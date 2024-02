Ways To Make Your New Build or Renovation Easier with two industry leaders Kathryn Emery and Chip Wade visited to show off trends related to home and living for make life easier and better in 2024. For more information go to Be The Best Home.

Products seen:Feeney Rails , SPAX PowerLags , 1-800-PACKRAT , Daltile

This segment is sponsored by SPAX, Feeney Rails, 1800PackRat, Nebia