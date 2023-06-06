Katharine McPhee | 6/6/23

16-time GRAMMY award-winning musician, composer and producer David Foster is bringing "The HITMAN Tour" to the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for two nights this summer.

He will take the stage on Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24.

Foster is also bringing along with him the talents of his wife, acclaimed singer, television and Broadway star, Katharine McPhee, and Martin Nievera, the concert king of the Philippines. McPhee joined us to discuss what you can expect from the show.

This show is packed with Foster’s hits from Chicago, Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Josh Groban, Michael Bublé and more; and McPhee’s biggest hits from American Idol, Smash and Waitress. Plus, some of their favorites that they just love.