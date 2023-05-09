Watch Now
Just One Project | 5/9/23

"On Cloud Wine" is The Just One Project’s premier fundraising event that takes place at the private residence of Mr. John O’Reilly and Mrs. Lynn Weisner in the historic Alta Drive neighborhood. #PaidForContent
Posted at 11:42 AM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 14:42:57-04

The Just One Project, Southern Nevada’s largest mobile food pantry which distributes groceries to more than 20,000 food-insecure residents monthly, is announcing the return of its third annual premier fundraising event.

The "On Cloud Wine" fundraiser is happening on Saturday, May 20. Guests will enjoy a delectable food menu, wine bar, live music from 80s tribute band, The Spazmatics, 360-degree photo booth and so much more. The evening will honor Jerry Stanley, president and founder of Soil-Tech.

Brooke Neubauer, CEO and founder of the Just One Project, joined us to discuss more of what guests can expect at the event, the impact of the their mobile food pantry, how the evening will honor president and founder of Soil-Tech Jerry Stanley and more.

