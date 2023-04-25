Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada|4/25/23

Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada's upcoming "Swimming With the Big Fish" event is happening on Tuesday, May 2 at Allegiant Stadium at 11 a.m.

It will be an out-of-the-box afternoon where attendees can see what it means to be a Junior Achievement kid.

Michelle Jackson, president and CEO of Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada joined us to discuss the organization and their upcoming event.

The event will feature a student entrepreneur competition where guest will be involved in helping finalize creative business concepts visualized by the students. Students will also have an opportunity to win scholarship money during the event as they present their ideas to a panel of esteemed judges.

Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada is a nonprofit organization that prepares youth for the “business of life” by working with schools to provide financial education, workforce development and entrepreneurship curriculum to K-12 students.

Schools don’t have the resources to provide this type of programming, so Junior Achievement does.