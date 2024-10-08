Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada|10/8/24

Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada has opened its multimillion-dollar Inspiration Center, a transformative hub for K-12 students to learn financial literacy, workforce development, and entrepreneurship. This one-of-a-kind resource in the region focuses on students from at-risk neighborhoods, helping them gain practical skills that bridge the gap between school education and real-world application. The center’s programs are designed to empower the next generation to break the cycle of poverty and build brighter futures.

