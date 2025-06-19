Watch Now
Juneteenth Festival | 6/19/25

Join the community for a day of live music, fun, culture, and fireworks at the F.A.I.T.H. Freedom Juneteenth Festival, featuring special guests and family-friendly activities.
Las Vegas is gearing up for the F.A.I.T.H. Freedom Juneteenth Festival 2025 — a vibrant celebration of culture, community, and freedom. Craig Knight of KCEP-FM POWER 88.1 and national recording artist Karyn White join Iesha Chaney, COO of F.A.I.T.H. Wellness Services, to share festival highlights.

Expect live music and DJ sets, cultural merchandise, educational segments, tasty food trucks, a kids’ zone, and a raffle for prizes. The day ends with a spectacular fireworks show that lights up the Vegas sky.

