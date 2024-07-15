Jumpstart Your Professional Dance and Careers |7/15/24

Menina Fortunato, founder and CEO of Menina Entertainment, delves into the crucial business skills every dancer needs to succeed. She will cover essential topics such as branding, marketing, and networking techniques that help build a sustainable career in the competitive world of professional dance. Whether you’re a newcomer or a seasoned performer, Menina’s insights will provide valuable tools to elevate your dance career.

This segment is paid for by This segment is paid for by Influencer Press

