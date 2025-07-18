Julie Wall | 7/18/25

Board-certified sexologist and certified peer support specialist Julie Wall knows a thing or two about resilience. After undergoing brain surgery, she didn’t slow down—instead, she stepped into the spotlight on the entrepreneurial reality show The Blox. There, she founded Building Intimacy, a platform aimed at helping women heal from toxic relationships and start fresh with confidence.

In our conversation, Julie opens up about her path from recovery to reinvention, and how confronting her own trauma led her to guide others through theirs. It’s a candid, inspiring look at what it means to turn pain into purpose—and how intimacy, love, and trust can be rebuilt one brave step at a time.

This segment is paid for by ClearCut PR