Josh Wolf | 6/28/23

Comedian, actor, and NY Times Bestselling author Josh Wolf has brought his talents to Las Vegas!

The national touring comedian who is also best known for his work as a round table guest and writer on E!’s former TV shows “Chelsea Lately” and “After Lately.”

Josh is now the host of, "Josh Wolf's Fantastical Jambore" which takes places on stage every Monday at 9:30 p.m. at Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club at the Linq Promenade.

Josh has taken his sold out run of "Bonanza Extravaganza" that he was doing in Nashville and given it a Vegas twist. With different celeb guests every week and his hilarious, eccentric house band, this is a show you can come back to again and again.