Josh McBride LLC | 5/23/24

When it comes to Memorial Day, you want to not only be prepared when it comes to food, but you also want to look good, smell good and feel good. Here are some tips for that! #PaidForContent
Posted at 12:28 PM, May 23, 2024
Memorial Day is quickly approaching. Do you have everything you need to make it the best weekend? If not, no fear. Our friend Entertainment & Lifestyle Expert Josh McBride is back with us giving us some tips on some Memorial Day Essentials.

make sure you are following Josh for more of his tips on Instagram at @JoshyMcB (Joshiee-Mick Bee)

Eucerin Sun Tinted Age Defense SPF 50- Target

Charlotte’s Fragrance Collection of Emotions- CharlotteTilbury.com/Charlotte Tilbury App

Coppertone Every Tone Face Sunscreen SPF 55- Amazon, Target, Mass Retailers

Thursday Boots/Sneakers- ThursdayBoots.com

