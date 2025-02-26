Jones & O'Malley |2/26/25

Watch Now
Interior design expert Julee Ireland shares the latest luxury kitchen and bath trends from KBIS 2025, including biophilic design, smart tech, and sustainable materials. #PaidForContent
The Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) is back, showcasing the latest luxury design trends for 2025.

Interior design architect Julee Ireland, founder of Home Renovation School, highlights the hottest innovations from the Luxury Lounge she designed. Key trends include biophilic design, warm wood tones, spa-like showers, and cutting-edge smart home technology.

Ireland also shares what’s on its way out—cool grays, stark whites, and overcomplicated shower heads. Instead, designers are embracing rich wood finishes, moss walls, and seamless wireless charging. With sustainability and functionality in focus, 2025’s luxury spaces are all about personalization and modern convenience.

