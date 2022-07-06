Watch Now
Jonathan Karrant | 7/6/22

A New Sound In Vegas
Jonathan Karrant is one of the Jazz world's leading male vocalists. His albums have hit # 4 on the Billboard Jazz charts and # 2 on the iTunes Jazz charts. He was named one of the top 10 rising vocalists by Downbeat. Jonathan brings a series “Sunday Fundays” to Notoriety Live downtown Las Vegas the second Sunday of each month at 2:00pm starting July 10th. Each month Jonathan brings to the stage a new musical experience for audiences. Featuring different musicians, songs and special guests.

