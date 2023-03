Johnnie Walker RV is celebrating six decades of making happy campers, and they are celebrating with an anniversary party! Show Clearance Pricing on all New and Used RVs in stock, with up to $40,000 off! PLUS special lender financing is available with only 60 dollars down, and 90 Days to the first payment. All three locations will be serving food and refreshments and will be ready to celebrate the big 6-0 with you!

This segment is paid for by Johnnie Walker RV