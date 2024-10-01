Johnnie Walker RV | 10/1/24

Johnnie Walker RV’s Brandon Cobo is helping families embrace the fall season by sharing essential camping tips and top local destinations to explore in an RV.

He highlights the importance of preparing for early closures, packing cold-weather necessities, and ensuring your RV is winterized before heading out.

For those looking for scenic spots, Brandon recommends Dumont Dunes for ATV lovers or Valley of Fire State Park for breathtaking views.

Another family-friendly spot is Pahranagat Valley, ideal for fishing and trail hiking. With Johnnie Walker RV, you can start your next adventure for as low as $6 a day.

Visit, JWRV.com for more details and explore Nevada’s hidden gems this season.



This segment is paid for by Johnnie Walker RV