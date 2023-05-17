Watch Now
John Deere | 5/17/23

John Deere is helping contractors answer the fundamental need for smarter, safer and more sustainable construction so the industry can shape tomorrow and get on with the business of living. #PaidForContent
Posted at 11:05 AM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 14:05:07-04

Every day, our lives are affected by infrastructure – from the roads we drive on and the bridges we cross, to the water we drink, the rail the metro in our city runs on and so much more. That's why the proper funding and maintenance of our aging infrastructure is critical and more sustainable construction solutions are essential.

Tony Dietz, co-owner at Bob Dietz & Sons, Inc., and Louanne Hausner, John Deere's global manager of marketing communications, joined us from the National Mall to talk about the importance of supporting infrastructure and the need for investment in communities all over the country.

