John Deere| 5/16/25

Infrastructure touches nearly every part of our daily lives — from the roads we take to the water we drink — and it's never been more urgent to upgrade it. Today on the National Mall, John Deere, alongside key industry leaders, is showcasing innovative technologies that are shaping the future of construction. With a focus on sustainability, they're highlighting smarter equipment and jobsite recycling that cuts waste and boosts efficiency.

John Deere is also championing workforce development, encouraging more people to explore careers in construction. With evolving technology like AI, machine learning, and cold planers for on-site material recycling, the industry is becoming more dynamic than ever. It’s a field full of opportunity and purpose, building a stronger foundation for the next generation.

This segment was paid for byJohn Deere