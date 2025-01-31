Joey Chestnut | 1/31/25

Joey Chestnut, the world’s top-ranked competitive eater, is set to defend his title at the 2025 Siegel’s Bagelmania World Bagel Eating Championship this Saturday, Feb. 1.

The high-stakes showdown will take place in Las Vegas, where challengers will attempt to dethrone the reigning champion. Fans can expect an electrifying display of speed and strategy as Chestnut battles to maintain his dominance.

Alex Aladort, Community Partnerships Manager at Siegel’s Bagelmania, promises an exciting event celebrating both competitive eating and the iconic New York-style bagels that make this contest unique.

With a record on the line and fierce competitors in the mix, this year’s championship is set to be one for the books. Will Chestnut rise to the occasion once again, or will a new champion emerge?