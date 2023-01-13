Joe Gatto | 1/13/23

Comedian Joe Gatto will bring his Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy Tour to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas for one night only on January 15, 2023. Gatto is best known for his comedic improvisation show Impractical Jokers and The Misery Index. He is a founding member of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe and is one-half of the Two Cool Moms Podcast. For tickets, visit AXS.com.