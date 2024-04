This past weekend marked the highly anticipated debut of JODECI – THE SHOW, THE AFTER PARTY, THE VEGAS RESIDENCY at the House of Blues Las Vegas, and it did not disappoint.

With two back-to-back sold-out shows, fans were treated to an unforgettable experience as Jodeci took the stage to deliver their iconic hits. From "Forever My Lady" to "Freek’n You," the group serenaded the audience with their timeless classics, creating an atmosphere of pure musical magic.