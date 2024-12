The Vegas Chamber introduces JobX, a dynamic platform to guide job seekers in Clark County.

JobX offers insights into in-demand careers across the region. A quick career quiz helps match users to potential paths.

Partnering with EmployNV, JobX simplifies the job search process.

Explore detailed research on thriving industries in southern Nevada. Find careers that align with your goals and preferences today.

This segment is paid for by JobX powered by the Vegas Chamber