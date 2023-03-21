Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club | 3/21/23

Actor Patrick Warburton (Puddy on Seinfeld, Family Guy, The Tick, Lemony Snicket in a Series of Unfortunate Events) brings a madcap collection of crazy correspondence to the stage for a one-of-a-kind show that will make you laugh from 'Dear' to 'Sincerely'. Based on the bestselling series of books Letters from a Nut by Ted L. Nancy, this is a not to be missed special event the whole family can enjoy! Letters From A Nut starring Patrick Warburton is performed live from Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club.
Posted at 9:47 AM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 12:47:47-04
