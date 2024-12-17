Jewish Nevada | 12/17/24

Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, marks the Jewish victory over the Syrians and the miracle of oil that kept the menorah burning for eight days.

This joyous holiday is celebrated with the lighting of the menorah, family gatherings, traditional foods, and games.

Gifts are exchanged, and the story of perseverance and faith is shared with loved ones.

Stefanie Tuzman, President/CEO of Jewish Nevada, encourages everyone to reflect on the holiday’s significance and its enduring message of hope.

As communities light the menorah, they honor both the historical triumph and the lasting miracle. Hanukkah remains a time to unite, celebrate, and inspire one another.

For more information, visit jewishnevada.org.